 HuskerOnline - LB Scott seizing opportunities
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-12 07:47:28 -0500') }} football Edit

LB Scott seizing opportunities

Nate Clouse • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@NateClouse

Opportunities to showcase your abilities have been hard to come by for prospects this spring and summer. That hasn't stopped Omaha (Neb.) North linebacker prospect Sam Scott from being ready when t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}