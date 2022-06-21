Hayden Moore took an under-the-radar unofficial visit to Nebraska in late May and then booked a return trip for an official visit for June 17-19.

Moore, however, did not have full-fledged plans to commit to the Huskers over the weekend. Maybe it was on his mind as a possibility, but the three-star Regis Jesuit (Co.) linebacker told Inside Nebraska that it wasn’t locked in yet ahead of the visit.