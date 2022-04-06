Late rally falls short as Nebraska drops midweek matchup to UNO

The Nebraska baseball team (12-15, 4-2 Big Ten) rallied from 6-1 down, but the late run fell short as they dropped the midweek matchup 6-5 to UNO (12-14, 4-2 Summit League) on a chilly night in Omaha.

Drew Christo was on the mound for his second start of the season, and this one was a similar struggle to his first. The freshman couldn't find a way to get the first out of the day until the score was already 1-0 Mavericks. UNO scored three runs on three hits off Christo in that first inning, and NU was in an early hole.

The Big Red looked like they may find their way onto the scoreboard in the first, but with two outs and a Max Anderson barreling home, he was thrown out at the plate. Nebraska finally did get on the board in the third, only on a couple of errors from the Mavs.

Jackon Brockett took over on the mound in the third inning for the Huskers and was a bright spot for this team. The freshman dealt two and a third innings, allowing just one run on one hit. That run came in the fifth inning for UNO and was followed by one run in the two following innings.

Tyler Martin took over on the bump in the sixth and allowed a run on two hits. He was followed by Mason Ornelas who allowed the same on just one hit in the seventh.

In the following inning, NU threw a spark into this game. Josh Caron drove in a run on a single, and with two men on base, Colby Gomes hit a home run to make the score 6-5 Mavs.

Emmett Olson tossed a scoreless eighth inning to give the Big Red one more chance, and they looked like they would take it. Nebraska loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, and the next two batters struck out to fall short in this one.