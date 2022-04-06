Late rally falls short as Nebraska drops midweek matchup to UNO
The Nebraska baseball team (12-15, 4-2 Big Ten) rallied from 6-1 down, but the late run fell short as they dropped the midweek matchup 6-5 to UNO (12-14, 4-2 Summit League) on a chilly night in Omaha.
Drew Christo was on the mound for his second start of the season, and this one was a similar struggle to his first. The freshman couldn't find a way to get the first out of the day until the score was already 1-0 Mavericks. UNO scored three runs on three hits off Christo in that first inning, and NU was in an early hole.
The Big Red looked like they may find their way onto the scoreboard in the first, but with two outs and a Max Anderson barreling home, he was thrown out at the plate. Nebraska finally did get on the board in the third, only on a couple of errors from the Mavs.
Jackon Brockett took over on the mound in the third inning for the Huskers and was a bright spot for this team. The freshman dealt two and a third innings, allowing just one run on one hit. That run came in the fifth inning for UNO and was followed by one run in the two following innings.
Tyler Martin took over on the bump in the sixth and allowed a run on two hits. He was followed by Mason Ornelas who allowed the same on just one hit in the seventh.
In the following inning, NU threw a spark into this game. Josh Caron drove in a run on a single, and with two men on base, Colby Gomes hit a home run to make the score 6-5 Mavs.
Emmett Olson tossed a scoreless eighth inning to give the Big Red one more chance, and they looked like they would take it. Nebraska loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, and the next two batters struck out to fall short in this one.
Sluggish start
After the senior hit the three-run shot that gave this game life, Nebraska had nothing. A strikeout to end the eighth killed the momentum of the home run. Following that, in the ninth inning, the Huskers found a way to load the bases and not get anyone across. Back to back strikeouts to end the game was a punch in the gut for a team that fought hard to get back in this game.
Comeback fell short
It's hard to win games when trailing by five. The Huskers put themselves in an early hole after UNO scored three runs off Drew Christo. However, that wasn't all of it. The defense did their job in the next couple of innings, but the bats were cold. Early on in this game, NU had three hits in two innings, but could not get a single run across. In fact, the first two runs that came across were on errors from the Mavericks.
Although the Big Red put a spark into this game, their early deficit was too much to overcome.
What's next?
The Big Red will play a three-game weekend series at home against Rutgers, starting on Friday. The first game is set for a 6:35 start time, followed by a 3:17 start time on Saturday and a 12:05 first pitch on Sunday.
All three games can be watched on B1G+ and heard on the Husker Radio Network.