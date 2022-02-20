Late rally falls short as Nebraska baseball falls to 1-3

A three-run bottom of the eighth inning was not enough for Nebraska baseball (1-3) to overcome a slow start in a 6-3 loss to Sam Houston (3-1). The Huskers allowed six runs in the first two innings and by the time they found their footing on offense, it was too late.

For the first time in the series, Sam Houston drew first blood. The Huskers had gotten out to leads of 3-0, 1-0 and 4-0 in the other three meetings but on Sunday it was the Bearkats who took a 2-0 advantage.

Braxton Bragg made the second start of his career but it was short-lived. Bragg lasted just one inning and allowed four runs and six hits while striking out only one Sam Houston batter. In a weekend of sub-par starting pitching, Bragg's outing was the shortest.



The Husker bats mimicked the style of the opposing pitcher. Sam Houston starter Steven Beard imposed his will with lethargic pitch speeds often within the mid-70s. That approach had Nebraska batters hacking at the open air and lead to eight strikeouts for Beard. He completed six innings and allowed only three hits.

The Husker offense showed signs of life in the sixth inning with the addition of Luke Jessen to the batting order. The freshman started the inning off with a single but Nebraska couldn't cash in. Hitters 3-5 were retired in order and the Huskers were still scoreless.

The seventh also had a promising start for Nebraska. Brice Matthews was hit by a pitch and Josh Caron doubled to put two in scoring position. Once again, the Huskers failed to bring a run across. Reliever Tyler Davis retired the next three for Nebraska and after the seventh it was still 6-0 Bearkats.

The Huskers broke through in the eighth.

Jessen started Nebraska off with another single and Max Anderson followed with one of his own. Colby Gomes drove in a run to end the shutout with a dropped fly to right field and Matthews brought in a second run with a sacrifice fly. Freshman Josh Caron plated the final run of the inning with a single to left cutting the Sam Houston led to 6-3.

The bullpen held the Bearkats of the scoreboard again in the bottom of the inning but the Huskers returned to familiar struggles in the ninth. Leighton Banjoff and Jessen grounded out and Anderson ended the game with a fitting strikeout.