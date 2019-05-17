Coming off an impressive series win at home against Arizona State, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (27-19, 14-8 Big Ten) still felt they had more to prove before postseason play gets underway. In Game 1 on Thursday evening, the Huskers needed an error late in the game to put them on top against conference foe Michigan (37-15, 15-6 Big Ten) by a score of 5-2. Right out of the gates, it felt like this game might get out of hand quickly for the Huskers and senior pitcher Matt Waldron, who gave up a run in the top of the first with no outs. With two runners on and nobody out, Waldron was able to find his composure, striking out two and getting a fly out from another to end the early Wolverine threat. The Wolverines would add to their lead in the second when nine-hole hitter Ako Thomas sent a ball over the left field fence, extending their lead to two runs. Nebraska would answer back in the bottom half of the second, however, thanks to a pair of RBIs from Angelo Altavilla and Alex Henwood, tying the game up at two apiece. The bats at Hawks Field would go quiet for the next few innings until an exciting three-run seventh that was highlighted by a throwing error by Michigan pitcher Karl Kauffmann. The costly error would score two runs for the Huskers, giving them their first lead of the game. Cam Chick would add some insurance in the seventh off of an RBI single to right field, securing the Husker win.

Senior Matt Waldron pitched his final game at Haymarket Park on Thursday coming away with a win for the Huskers (Huskers.com, Isabel Thalken)

Offensive burst in the seventh proves enough for the win

Heading into the seventh inning, the Huskers and Wolverines had been deadlocked at two runs apiece since the second inning. Strong pitching from both starting pitchers brought any sort of offense to a complete stop. The flood gates opened up wide in the seventh when Alex Henwood found himself in the exact same situation he failed to capitalize on just two innings prior with runners on first and second and getting the sign to bunt. An errant throw to third base by the pitcher to try and get the force out was sent into left field, scoring Angelo Altavilla and Spencer Schwellenbach, giving the Huskers their first lead of the game. Henwood admitted that his bunt in the fifth inning wasn't a good one and knew he had to be better when the opportunity presented itself again in the seventh. "First bunt, wasn't my best. I caught too much barrel, not a good line and gave the pitcher a play on the ball," Henwood recounted. "Coach told me I had to be better on the second one and he wasn't wrong. "The second [bunt] wasn't great either but it was enough to force the throw, I guess. It's a game of inches and that's when it went our way." Later in the inning, freshman Cam Chick sent a ball into right field, scoring Henwood from third and giving the Huskers the 5-2 advantage.

Husker pitching shuts down Wolverines

In what will be Matt Waldron's last start at Haymarket Park, the senior pitcher led the Huskers with a strong day on the mound. Waldron struggled his last few outings coming into tonight but was able to find his early-season form before heading into postseason play, allowing only two runs on six hits and striking out three Wolverine batters. Waldron didn't know exactly what his emotions would be like coming off the mound for the final time at Hawks Field, but the pitcher admitted his emotions got the better of him in the moment. "It was tough," Waldron explained. "I was worried I might [tear up] but it definitely happened when I did [come out of the game]. It was mixed feelings. It was joy and it was a little bit of sadness knowing it was the last time." Waldron wasn't the only Nebraska pitcher who found success tonight. Relief pitcher Robbie Palkert and closer Colby Gomes each shut down the Michigan bats to help come away with the Husker win. The two pitchers combined for 2.1 IP allowing no runs on only one hit and four strikeouts.



Next up for the Huskers