Late charge is not enough as the Huskers fall to Kansas State

The Nebraska baseball team (4-8) fought back after trailing to Kansas State (4-7) 6-1, but the late run fell short and the Huskers lost 6-4.

Emmett Olson made his first start on the mound for the Huskers in this game, and for the first three innings he was dealing. The sophomore allowed three hits and no runs through three, and his offense started to give him some help.

In the third inning, the Big Red found a run when Luke Sartori worked a walk with two outs, and Luke Jessen drove him in with a double in the next at-bat.

After taking the lead, Olson stepped onto the mound in the bottom of the fourth and met his match. Nick Goodwin hit a solo shot on the first pitch of the inning. The lefty gave up a double, and two bunted singles which gave KSU a 2-1 lead. Mason Ornelas took over on the mound in a tough situation and a couple of fielding errors from Nebraska's defense scored three more runs, making things 5-1.

The fifth inning started the same way for the Husker defense as a throwing error from Brice Matthews put a runner on second. A sacrifice bunt, followed by a sacrifice fly drove in another run for the Wildcats and gave them a 6-1 lead.

Ornelas finished his day from the mound after two full innings, allowing two runs on just one hit. Tyler Martin took over on the bump and pitched two hitless and scoreless innings to keep his offense in the game.

With the game still within reach, the Big Red started to rally in the seventh inning. Griffin Everitt led off the inning with a single, and Core Jackson drove him in with one out. Jack Steil then drove in the freshman and NU were within three.

The offense went cold in the eighth inning, but in the ninth saw a spark. Core Jackson tripled with one out, and Cervantes drove him in. Nebraska couldn't do anything more with the momentum, and KSU walked away victorious, 6-4.