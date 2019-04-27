The time since signing day have been some of the wildest months ever for Jahkeem Green. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound defensive lineman out of Highland (Kan.) C.C. had been committed to South Carolina since March of 2018. Around signing day he learned he would not be able to gain admittance there due to an online class he needed to take in order to graduate this spring. Not only would he be unable to head back to his home state and play for the Gamecocks, he learned he wouldn't be able to be admitted into any SEC school. “Since signing day, it’s just been wild," Green said. "After I realized I couldn’t go to the SEC anymore my head was just all over. It was just crazy, but everything happens for a reason.”

4-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Green committed to Nebraska a few months after learning he would be unable to attend South Carolina where he had been committed to for over a year. (Nate Clouse)

While Green knew he wouldn't be able to accept the offers he had from the likes of South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee, he did earn a new one from Nebraska. The talented defensive lineman had been in touch with former Highland C.C. head coach and current Huskers coach Ryan Held. After it was clear the door to the SEC had closed, the door to the Big Ten opened in Lincoln. “I actually had talked to Coach Held a lot, but they never shot the offer until a couple of months ago," Green said. "So I got the offer late, but after that everything was cool. I started talking with them all the time." From there, Green took an unofficial visit for one of Nebraska's Junior Days and an official visit for the Red-White Spring Game a few weeks later. Since the time the Huskers offered, Green started to develop relationships with Held, head coach Scott Frost, and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. Those connections played a huge role in his eventual commitment on the Sunday after the spring game. “It was the connection with the coaching staff, the players - including all of the d-line - and of course the fan base," Green said about how he knew Nebraska was the right fit for him. “I went up there twice, once for an unofficial and once for an official visit. I stayed the whole weekend on my official and hung out with the d-line a lot. I’m cool with all those guys. I hung out a lot of DaiShon (Neal), the d-end, he was my host. "When I went up there the coaches were all cool; Coach Frost, Coach Held, and Coach T. Being around them and the d-line a lot, I knew everything was cool. Me and Coach T still talk a lot, almost everyday. Same with Coach Held, too.”

Green is excited to play under Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. (Nate Clouse)