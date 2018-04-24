Despite the rain, the Creighton (24-11, 3-5) bats stayed hot while the Huskers (17-22, 4-9) couldn’t spark any early offense as they fell 12-9 on Tuesday night.

Creighton came out swinging right out of the gates as junior Clark Brinkman led the game off with a double. After a Luke Roskam fielding error, the Bluejays were able to record back-to-back singles to make it a 2-0 lead after one.

Nebraska was able to battle back in the bottom of the second and score off of a sac-grounder by senior Zac Repinski to make it a 2-1. Hagge would strike out to end the opportunity.

Sophomore right fielder Will Robertson got the run back in the top of the third as he hit a solo homerun to make it a 3-1 Creighton lead. The Bluejays would hold the Huskers at bay in the bottom of the third and would score one more run in the top of the fourth.

However, in the top of the fifth, the Bluejays begin to take advantage of Nebraska’s Nate Fisher. Creighton unleashed a barrage of hits and weren’t missing any chances. They would go on to have six hits and six runs to make it a 10-1 Creighton lead.

When asked about becoming a “second half team”, head coach Darin Erstad responded with “We have a lot of practice being down runs. We are getting good at doing that, so when you have more experience doing that you’ll get better at doing that.”