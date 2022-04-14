Koty Frank deals as Nebraska grits out a win over BYU

Koty Frank stole the show for the Nebraska baseball team (13-18, 4-5 Big Ten) in a gritty 1-0 win over BYU (17-13, 6-6 WCC).

The Thursday pitchers' duel got off to a quick start as both starters worked three straight scoreless innings, allowing no baserunners between the two of them. Koty Frank dealt four strikeouts through the first three innings for the Huskers as both sides searched for the first hit.

Frank was the first pitcher to allow a baserunner when he hit a Cougar batter in the top of the fourth inning, but the senior made quick work of the next two batters and kept the stat sheet clean.

NU's offense was also struggling to get anything going off of BYU's Jack Sterner as he allowed just his first baserunner in the bottom of the fifth. The Big Red struck out in the next two at bats to leave the first man stranded in the game.

As Frank kept dealing into the seventh inning, his pitch count climbed into the 90's and with two outs, Jacob Wilk singled to right field for the Cougars and broke Frank's no-hitter chances. With the high pitch count, that ended the senior's day. He exited the field to a standing ovation from Haymarket Park. Tyler Martin took to the mound in the seventh and quickly got out of the inning unscathed.

The bottom of the seventh is when Nebraska's offense broke the no-hitter on BYU's side of things. Garrett Anglim singled, but was out on the next pitch after a double-play ball to second base. However, with two outs, Griffin Everitt doubled down the right field line, and Nick Wimmers drove him in to give the Huskers a long sought-after lead.

Tyler Martin worked a one-two-three eighth inning and Braxton Bragg was given the ball to close the game. With everything on the line, the closer made quick work of the three Cougar batters and gave NU its first win in 11 days.