The 6-foot guard from Indianapolis will not count against NU's 13-scholarship limit for 2021-22.

It turns out Nebraska will benefit from that rule next season, as senior guard Kobe Webster has decided to return to Lincoln for another year.

One of the positives for college basketball players during a 2020-21 season that was otherwise an unprecedented rollercoaster was the NCAA granting all winter sports student-athletes a free year of eligibility due to COVID-19 interruptions.

After joining the Huskers as a graduate transfer from Western Illinois this offseason, Webster made an immediate impact in '20-21.

He played in all 26 games while averaging 8.1 points in 23.2 minutes and ranking second on the team with 46 made 3-pointers on the year.

But Webster made a significant jump over the final six contests, and he joined the starting lineup for NU's Senior Day game vs. Minnesota on Feb. 27 and stayed there the rest of the year.

Webster averaged 12.8 points on 41-percent shooting from the field and was 43 percent (18-of-42) from behind the arc in the last six games.

That included four double-figure scoring efforts, topped by a season-high 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting from 3-point range in the loss to Northwestern on Mar. 7.

Webster was started all three of his seasons at Western Illinois, starting 85 games and earning All-Summit League honors in 2019 and 2020. He graduated after just three years and committed to NU as a grad transfer last March.

It remains to be seen what type of role Webster will have next season, but his veteran leadership, experience, and proven production make him a major addition for Nebraska's 2021-22 roster.