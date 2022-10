Nebraska is heading into its bye week looking to get healthy and rest up following a 43-37 loss to Purdue.

The Huskers will also be looking to get back in the win column, and they will now be able to put in some extra preparation with the kickoff time set for their eighth game of the season.

Nebraska will be kicking off against Illinois at 2:30 p.m. Central Time in Lincoln. The afternoon slot means that the Huskers' streak of three straight primetime games has come to an end as they return to Memorial Stadium after back-to-back road games.

The Nebraska-Illinois game will be broadcast on ABC/ESPN, according to the Big Ten's official website.