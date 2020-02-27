Former UNL Club soccer player Matt Waldoch's time as a kicker at Nebraska has come to an end.

Waldoch is no longer listed on the official NU team roster, and a program spokesperson confirmed to HuskerOnline that he does not plan to return in 2020.

Waldoch joined the Husker team mid-season after the Nebraska coaching staff sought help from the club soccer program to find another leg to bring into the program.

His official departure comes on the same day sophomore Barret Pickering announced he plans to leave the program, but stay at Nebraska as a student.

Waldoch saw action in two games last season and made all four of his field goal attempts.