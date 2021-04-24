The 6-foot-10, 235-pound freshman center changed the game inside the paint from the opening tip, finishing with a career-high 27 points on 13-of-16 shooting, nine rebounds, and four blocks before fouling out in the final minutes.

The 2022 Nebraska commit was everything the Red Ravens needed and then some in a wild 108-99 victory.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Against an opponent that averaged 110 points per game this season, Blaise Keita was going to be the X-factor for Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College in its NJCAA championship bout vs. Cowley (Kan.) College on Saturday night.

He had 15 points (7-9 FG), six rebounds, four blocks, and four dunks in 16 minutes of work in the first half alone, helping Coffeyville to a 20-point halftime lead.

His previous high scoring mark was 20 against Seward (Kan.) County on Feb. 6.

Despite Coffeyville leading by as many as 24 points, Cowley stormed back and pulled within three with just under a minute to play. But Coffeyville held on with some clutch free-throw shooting to clinch its first national title since 1962.

Keita, usually a relatively reserved personality on the court, showed fire and swagger from the jump.

Whether he was altering shots at the rim or making almost everything he attempted in the paint, the native of Mali, Africa, played by far the best game of his junior college career.

“Just work,” Keita said. “I’m going to come back and take a little break and then come back to the gym and be ready for next year.”

According to Coffeyville head coach Jay Hirkelman, Saturday night was only the start of what’s to come for Keita.

“Big time. He was just big-time,” Hirkelman said of Keita. “He was just a beast down there. I talked to him before the game about eating up every rebound that came around him, and he was doing that.

"Then he was scoring down there, dunking it, and being aggressive. I’m just really proud of him, and I know he’s just going to keep getting better and better. We’ve got a bright future ahead of us.”

Keita was named to the 2021 NJCAA Championship All-Tournament team for his effort. 2021 Nebraska signee Keisei Tominaga of Ranger (Texas) College was also selected to the all-tournament team.