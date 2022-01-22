Kansas 6A POY, RB Dylan Edwards, takes in Husker Junior Day

He was not listed in the HOL visitor preview, but Derby, Kan., running back Dylan Edwards and he was also at the NU Junior Day on Saturday.

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound Edwards had a phenomenal junior campaign. He was named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year after totaling more than 3200 all-purpose yards and 40 touchdowns in 2021.

Edwards was also named the Kansas Class 6A Offensive POY, 6A overall POY, Kansas Running Back of the Year, and top 11 list in Kansas. His Derby team lost to Husker baseball and quarterback recruit Mikey Pauley's Overland Park Blue Valley Northwest team in the Kansas 6A state championship game.

"Yes, I did, and my mom and my dad came with me," Edwards confirmed his presence in Lincoln Saturday. "I was also in Lincoln for the Ohio State game this past football season."

The Husker coaches just pulled the trigger and offered Edwards a scholarship approximately a week ago. 15 other college programs have done likewise.

"They've been on my mind as one of my top schools, so I'm glad they offered," Edwards said. "They feel close to home, and with the tradition Nebraska has there is nothing like it in college football."

Edwards got to spend time with the Huskers' new running backs coach Bryan Applewhite.

"I liked the great feel of the coaching staff, especially Coach (Scott) Frost," Edwards stated. "I mean, those guys are great, just super guys, and I can't wait to keep building my relationship with them throughout my recruiting process.

"They just told me how they want me to be an all-around back for them. You know, not just running back, but special teams, too. We had a great meeting with Coach Applewhite. He showed us the drills that he likes to do. He knows what he's talking about because he came from some great programs, so I'm going to keep on talking to him. I think he's a great guy!"

This visit to Nebraska was his first for the 2022 calendar year, but Edwards took trips to Notre Dame, Kentucky, Kansas State, and several others last year.

"It's been a fun recruiting process and I can't wait to see what's next," Edwards said. "We were all busy touring the school and everything today, and eating barbecue, but it was just a great time and I'm definitely coming back.

"We're mostly just looking at our relationship with the coaching staff. Just basically, what feels like home and a more genuine type of school."