HuskerOnline - Kamonte Grimes commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

Nebraska landed another offensive weapon to its 2021 recruiting class with the commitment of Kamonte Grimes. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver picked the Huskers over finalists Michigan, Miami, Maryland and Kentucky. In addition to those schools, Grimes had offers from the likes of Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Ohio State, Pitt, UCF, and Wisconsin among others. With the decision, Grimes becomes the 14th known verbal commit for Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Grimes means for the Huskers.

Florida receiver Kamonte Grimes announced his commitment to Nebraska on Sunday evening. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

1. Nebraska added another playmaker to its 2021 recruiting class on Sunday in Florida native Kamonte Grimes. Huskers head coach Scott Frost and especially offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Lubick both played very large roles in helping to land the talented Grimes away from the likes of Michigan, Miami, Maryland and Kentucky which were all finalists for his services. 2. The commitment of Grimes means the Huskers have added another big wide receiver to their roster as he measures in at 6-foot-3, 200-pounds. Grimes now joins Shawn Hardy II (6-foot-3, 190) and Latrell Neville (6-foot-4, 190) as the other receiver commits in the class. Between the 2020 and 2021 class NU has been able to completely change the look of its receiver room in terms of adding size to compliment its smaller playmakers in the room. 3. The commitment of Grimes is significant for several reasons, but one of the more obvious ones is that it most likely means Nebraska is done at the wide receiver position for the 2020 class now that they have three quality players in the boat.



4. The term "playmaker" probably gets tossed around a little too freely these days, but Grimes seemingly makes a ton of plays on the field no matter what he's being asked to do. As a junior he recorded stats as a passer and rusher in addition to being a wide receiver. He also played some safety on defense and was a kick returner on special teams. That's something you don't see very often and when you do it means that particular prospect is the most talented and versatile guy on the team. 5. Grimes is a very smooth and strong runner for his size that covers a lot of ground with each stride. He's a fluid athlete and while it doesn't always look like he's got blazing speed all he does is pull away from everyone on the field over and over again on his film. Even from defenders that have angles on him. 6. I like that you get to see Grimes playing split out wide and also from the slot position on offense. He does a nice job catching the ball with his hands away from his body even in traffic. He's fun to watch after the catch as defensive backs have a hard time bringing him down on their own. 7. Not only does Grimes give the Huskers another big bodied, versatile playmaker on offense, he gives them another Florida player to the roster which has always been an area the Huskers needed to keep recruiting well given the ties this staff has all over the state. It hasn't always been easy for NU in Florida, but Grimes seems to be prepared to leave the Southeast for the Big Ten.

8. 2021 Nebraska commit breakdown

9. 2021 commits by position

1 - Quarterback 1 - Running back 3 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 3 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 1 - Outside linebacker 2 - Inside linebacker 1 - Safety 2 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?