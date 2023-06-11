Kamdyn Koch, son of Husker all-time great punter Sam Koch, commits to NU
Sam Koch is one of the best punters in Nebraska football history, and he is the best punter in the history of the Baltimore Ravens franchise.
Now, his son will be looking to follow a similar path.
Kamdyn Koch committed to the Huskers on Sunday, choosing to follow in his father's footsteps and to become the latest Nebraska legacy to join Matt Rhule's program.
Per source, the younger Koch – a kicker and punter in the Class of 2024 out of Maryland's Winter Mills High School – picked up a scholarship offer from the Huskers over the weekend. His commitment makes him an official member of their 2024 recruiting class – as opposed to him joining the program as a preferred walk-on, which would not categorize him as an official part of that group.
Koch, a 6-foot-3 and 190-pound standout from Westminster, Md., was also receiving heavy interest from Kansas State, Penn State and Wake Forest before ultimately becoming commitment No. 9 in Rhule's second official class with the Huskers. Koch told Inside Nebraska that special teams coordinator Ed Foley and the Huskers will be using him primarily as a punter. That's to be expected following Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano signing with Nebraska in the 2023 class.
Koch is the Huskers' fourth legacy commitment in the 2024 class as he joins defensive back Mario Buford (brother of Husker safety Marques Buford Jr.), athlete Keelan Smith (son of Nebraska legend Neil Smith) and tight end Ian Flynt (son of Darren Flynt, a former thrower for the Huskers' track and field program and sister of Amelia Flynt, who is currently a thrower at Nebraska).
"Just wanted to thank my family, more specifically my mom and dad, for all the sacrifices and encouragement they have (given) me over the years, all my coaches throughout my years for pushing me to be my best, to Kirk Maggio for honing in on my fundamentals and being a great teacher. Thank you coach Ed Foley and coach Rhule for giving me this opportunity," Kamdyn wrote in his announcement post.
Sam Koch, an in-state standout at Seward High School, was one of the best punters in Nebraska history, and he is toward the top of the school record books in multiple categories. Koch still holds the program's best single-season punting average mark from his 2005 season (46.51 yards per punt, which beat out Kyle Larson's then-record of 45.12 yards set two years prior), he has the second-best career punting average (44.04 yards), and he is tied for the second- and fifth-longest punts in Husker history (84 yards against Pitt in 2005 that was preceded by a 76-yarder against Wake Forest the previous week).
Sam Koch saved his best for last in his college finale. He was instrumental in helping the Huskers earn their lone bowl game win of the Bill Callahan Era, averaging 51.5 yards on eight punts (including five of 50-plus yards) in a 32-28 win over Michigan at the 2005 Alamo Bowl game known for its infamous ending.
His efforts in 2005 earned him Nebraska's Special Teams MVP award, a first-team All-American honor, multiple All-Big 12 accolades and a spot as one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award that honors the nation's top punter. He earned his way to a sixth-round NFL Draft selection after that season and ultimately became the best punter in Baltimore Ravens history during a 16-year career.
Koch, who is now a special teams consultant for the Ravens after retiring in 2022, set the franchise record for most games played (256), won a Super Bowl ring in 2012 and earned a second-team All-Pro honor and Pro Bowl bid in 2015. He gained a reputation as a pioneer in the NFL community for changing the way punters execute due to his array of kicks that included a low-ling rugby kick that multiple NFL punters still use to this day.
Certainly, Kamdyn Koch has some big shoes to fill, but he appears to have the talent and background to do it.
He is gearing up for what could be his finest season as he enters his senior year. In March, Koch was named to the Baltimore Touchdown Club Super 22 team, which honors 65 rising seniors out of more than 150 nominees – selected by Maryland high school football coaches – based on evaluations of their junior year stats, video highlights, performances at combines and reports from their coaches.
Koch recently reported punts of 55 yards with a 4.35-second hang time, 47 yards with a 4.62-second hang time and 49 yards with a 4.12 hang time. His junior season highlight tape features a series of punts pinning opponents deep in their own territory and a few solid kicks, including a game-winning extra point.
Koch will become Nebraska's fourth high school signee from Maryland since 1990 when he signs in December or February: TE/DE David Harvey (2005) out of McDonough in Pomfret; DL Jason Ankrah (2009) and LB Marcus Newby (2013) out of Quince Orchard in Gaithersburg. He will be the second Maryland native to sign with the program under Rhule as he joins Georgia transfer MJ Sherman, who was born in Baltimore and raised in that area while commuting to St. John's College High School in Washington D.C. for football.
