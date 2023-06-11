Sam Koch is one of the best punters in Nebraska football history, and he is the best punter in the history of the Baltimore Ravens franchise.

Now, his son will be looking to follow a similar path.

Kamdyn Koch committed to the Huskers on Sunday, choosing to follow in his father's footsteps and to become the latest Nebraska legacy to join Matt Rhule's program.

Per source, the younger Koch – a kicker and punter in the Class of 2024 out of Maryland's Winter Mills High School – picked up a scholarship offer from the Huskers over the weekend. His commitment makes him an official member of their 2024 recruiting class – as opposed to him joining the program as a preferred walk-on, which would not categorize him as an official part of that group.

Koch, a 6-foot-3 and 190-pound standout from Westminster, Md., was also receiving heavy interest from Kansas State, Penn State and Wake Forest before ultimately becoming commitment No. 9 in Rhule's second official class with the Huskers. Koch told Inside Nebraska that special teams coordinator Ed Foley and the Huskers will be using him primarily as a punter. That's to be expected following Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano signing with Nebraska in the 2023 class.

Koch is the Huskers' fourth legacy commitment in the 2024 class as he joins defensive back Mario Buford (brother of Husker safety Marques Buford Jr.), athlete Keelan Smith (son of Nebraska legend Neil Smith) and tight end Ian Flynt (son of Darren Flynt, a former thrower for the Huskers' track and field program and sister of Amelia Flynt, who is currently a thrower at Nebraska).

"Just wanted to thank my family, more specifically my mom and dad, for all the sacrifices and encouragement they have (given) me over the years, all my coaches throughout my years for pushing me to be my best, to Kirk Maggio for honing in on my fundamentals and being a great teacher. Thank you coach Ed Foley and coach Rhule for giving me this opportunity," Kamdyn wrote in his announcement post.