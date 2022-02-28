Kalynn Meyer leaves Husker volleyball to focus solely on NU track and field

Middle blocker Kalynn Meyer is leaving Nebraska's volleyball team to focus on throwing for Nebraska's track and field team. Meyer played in 11 sets during her two seasons of volleyball for the Huskers.

The 6-foot-3 middle blocker from Superior, Neb. accounted for eight kills on her 22 total swings for Nebraska.

"After a lot of consideration about my future goals and dreams, I have made the decision to switch my focus to track and field for the remainder of my collegiate career," Meyer said in a statement. "I want to thank the volleyball coaches, performance team members, and most importantly my teammates for some of the best memories and experiences throughout the last two years.

"I also want to thank the track and field coaches and athletes for welcoming me as a part of their team," she continued. "I was blessed with the opportunity to experience both sports, but I am very excited to pursue track and field for my final years as a Husker."

Meyer leaves as one of the few Husker middle blockers with game experience. Middle blocker Kayla Caffey is hoping to play next season as she submitted a waiver to the NCAA for her seventh year of eligibility. Nebraska added Penn State transfer Kaitlyn Hord.

Meyer is the fourth middle blocker to leave Nebraska during the off-season: Lauren Stivrins graduated, Callie Schwarzenbach transferred to Long Beach State for her final season of eligibility and freshman Rylee Gray medically retired.

Nebraska has two incoming freshmen middle blockers in Bekka Allick and Maggie Mendelson.

As for track and field, Meyer participated in four of Nebraska's indoor meets in her first season with the track team. She won the shot put at the Mark Colligan Memorial with a personal best throw of 50-feet, 3.5 inches. Meyer also went to the Big Ten Indoor Championships in Geneva, Ohio.

Meyer was a three-time discus champion and a two-time state shot put champion at Superior.

"At Nebraska volleyball, we teach our players to Dream Big. Kalynn is dreaming big for the 2024 Olympics," Nebraska Volleyball Head Coach John Cook said in a statement. "This path will take her away from Nebraska volleyball so she can begin her journey with Nebraska track and field to pursue that goal. Kalynn has worked really hard, been a great teammate and a coach's dream. We are looking forward to watching her pursue this dream."