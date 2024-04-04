Nebraska 's Juwan Gary and Brice Williams announced today they will return to Nebraska for their final season of eligibility.

This is welcomed news for Fred Hoiberg's program after the roster attrition has dominated much of the talk surrounding the team this offseason. There have been six scholarship Huskers from this season's roster to enter the portal, including guards CJ Wilcher, Jamarques Lawrence, Eli Rice, Ramel Lloyd Jr. and centers Blaise Keita and Matar Diop.

Williams and Gary were major pieces to Nebraska's special season that saw the second-most wins in school history (23) and the first appearance in the NCAA Tournament in a decade.

The third member of that core, Rienk Mast, has yet to announce his plans for the 2024-25 season. Like Williams and Gary, Mast has one season of eligibility remaining but it weighing playing professionally overseas.

Williams, a 6-foot-7 guard, started all 34 games and averaged 13.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. The North Carolina native also led the team in steals (37) and tied with Gary for first in blocks (21). He shot 44.4% from the field, 38.8% from 3-point range and 84.4% from the free-throw line.

The 6-6, 221-pound Gary played in 28 games and started 20 of them this season. The "heart and soul" of the team, according to Hoiberg, averaged 11.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Gary is viewed as the Huskers' best rebounder and defensive player who's able to guard 1-5.

The race is on for Hoiberg and his staff to add to next season's roster, and the transfer portal will play a major role. The Huskers have hosted three transfers since the season has ended, including Omaha forward Frankie Fidler, South Dakota State forward William Kyle III and North Dakota State forward Andrew Morgan.

Nebraska will also add two freshmen to the roster next season in guard Nick Janowski of Pewaukee, Wisc., and Lincoln Southwest forward Braden Frager.

Nebraska has seven open scholarships to help build the 2024-25 team. Here's the current breakdown: