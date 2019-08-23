It was never much of a secret that Cam Jurgens was Nebraska’s top option at center going into the start of fall camp. The question was would he be healthy enough to play by the time the season began?

With the help of a cautious offseason workload and some hard work in his rehab process, Jurgens looks to have put those concerns to rest as the Huskers put a bow on fall camp.

Head coach Scott Frost announced on Friday that, even though NU hadn’t finalized its official Week 1 depth chart yet, Jurgens would be the No. 1 center for the opener vs. South Alabama.

“The initial depth chart will come out soon, and I expect Cam to be No. 1 on that chart,” Frost said.