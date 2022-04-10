Junior DT Tuerk talks about Nebraska spring game and offer
There were a few new offers extending on Saturday to visitors that were in attendance for the Nebraska spring game. One of those offers went to Eddie Tuerk from La Grange (Ill.) Lyons Township North. Tuerk felt like an offer could be coming from the Huskers and can really see a great fit for him on their defensive line.
"I don't think that I was too surprised honestly," Tuerk said. "I knew that they were excited to get me there for a visit and I hold other Big Ten offers."
Extending the offer had some build-up for Tuerk and the Huskers. Eddie was brought upstairs to the offices following the game. He met with the defensive coordinator and then the position coach and then got the offer.
"The conversation was great when coach Dawson told me that they were going to offer me. They brought us into the locker room after the game and then up to the offices.
"They took us into meetings and we talked to coach Chinander in the defensive meeting room. Coach Dawson peeped in the room and we went to his meeting room.
"We talked about how he got into football and a lot of good stuff. He then threw out the offer. It's a great opportunity at Nebraska. We then met with coach Frost. He's a great guy. Gave me some tips on recruiting. He was very open. He told me I was one of their top guys."
The defensive line was able to get some pressure on Saturday Tuerk took note. The Huskers see Tuerk playing more of a defensive tackle spot for them but he could play end possibly.
"I thought they were really causing some trouble and disrupting the pocket," Tuerk said. "They were having some fun out there. I think that they really want me as a defensive tackle playing as a three or a two and then they really play their outside linebackers as defensive ends. I could play end, but I am already 265."
The stadium wasn't full on Saturday but there is some needed perspective. It was a spring game for Nebraska. Also, there are several teams around the country that could never get 50,000 fans for a regular season game.
"The atmosphere is second to none," Tuerk said. "It was a spring game and that was one of the most packed stadiums I have been in, including actual games. The energy was insane with the fans. I felt like the staff and recruiters had great energy too. The players were all hyped up and are buying into the program which is nice."
Tuerk was able to get a look at the renderings for the new facilities and heard about the plans in great detail. He really feels like Nebraska is making an investment in their athletes.
"I think that it's really impressive that they are putting a lot of time and money into these new facilities. Their folks traveled to Oregon, Clemson and other schools and combined everything that they thought was important which should make it the best facilities in the country. The existing facilities are nice and the new facilities are going to be insane."
There could be another chance or two for Tuerk to get back to Lincoln this summer. The coaches brought up an end of the summer recruiting event and he even mentioned coming back for a camp possibly.
"Coach Dawson and some of the other coaches are talking about coming to see me workout in the spring. Then they brought up having a Bar-B-Q to end the summer and I might go there and camp. I had a great time, so did my dad, and I am not opposed to coming back. It's a great town."
There are two visits set up for Tuerk in the coming weeks. There are a third that he says he could possibly make but those plans haven't been pulled together like the others.
"I am going to Cincinnati on Tuesday to watch them practice. I am going to Illinois next weekend. I might go to Minnesota, not sure. That's about it for right now."