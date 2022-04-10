Junior DT Tuerk talks about Nebraska spring game and offer

There were a few new offers extending on Saturday to visitors that were in attendance for the Nebraska spring game. One of those offers went to Eddie Tuerk from La Grange (Ill.) Lyons Township North. Tuerk felt like an offer could be coming from the Huskers and can really see a great fit for him on their defensive line.

"I don't think that I was too surprised honestly," Tuerk said. "I knew that they were excited to get me there for a visit and I hold other Big Ten offers."

Extending the offer had some build-up for Tuerk and the Huskers. Eddie was brought upstairs to the offices following the game. He met with the defensive coordinator and then the position coach and then got the offer.

"The conversation was great when coach Dawson told me that they were going to offer me. They brought us into the locker room after the game and then up to the offices.

"They took us into meetings and we talked to coach Chinander in the defensive meeting room. Coach Dawson peeped in the room and we went to his meeting room.

"We talked about how he got into football and a lot of good stuff. He then threw out the offer. It's a great opportunity at Nebraska. We then met with coach Frost. He's a great guy. Gave me some tips on recruiting. He was very open. He told me I was one of their top guys."

The defensive line was able to get some pressure on Saturday Tuerk took note. The Huskers see Tuerk playing more of a defensive tackle spot for them but he could play end possibly.

"I thought they were really causing some trouble and disrupting the pocket," Tuerk said. "They were having some fun out there. I think that they really want me as a defensive tackle playing as a three or a two and then they really play their outside linebackers as defensive ends. I could play end, but I am already 265."