Nebraska added a big piece to front seven on Tuesday with the addition of Junior Aho. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound outside linebacker out of Roswell (N.M.) New Mexico Military Institute announced his commitment to the Big Red via social media. Aho picked NU over offers such as Kansas, Minnesota, SMU and several others. Aho became the 14th known verbal commit at the time of his announcement for Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Aho means for the Huskers.

1. Outside linebacker is arguably the biggest position of need for Nebraska in the 2020 class and the addition of Aho will go a long way in helping the Huskers shore up some much needed help at the position. Once again, coaches Ryan Held and Erik Chinander were very involved and helped to lock Aho down before he even visited Lincoln. Nebraska still needs one or two more players at the outside linebacker position in this class. 2. Physically, Aho comes in at a very well-built 6-foot-3, 245-pounds. As an early enrollee, Aho should have no trouble making the transition to the Division I level in terms of his size and strength. 3. As mentioned, getting Aho on campus for the spring is a huge deal as the Huskers need a lot of help at outside linebacker. Another key aspect of his recruitment is the fact that he is a 4-for-3 transfer. I feel like anytime you can get a JUCO player that can come in early that also has three years to play plus a redshirt in his back pocket is a huge deal.



4. Aho is an interesting prospect in that he is originally from France and has only been playing the game of football for four years. Even though he is still relatively new to the game he arrived at New Mexico Military Institute and earned First-team all-conference honors as a defensive end. That's a pretty impressive feat. 5. Aho is an athletic prospect that has also played soccer and also competed as a boxer and in the martial arts. He shows good strength and runs well on film. 6. It's hard to get a great feel for how Aho will make the transition from defensive end to outside linebacker since he didn't play the position this past year. However, he does have good short area quickness, can change direction and makes plays. He also can rush the passer which is what the Huskers really need. He uses his hands well and does show some speed and power pass rush moves in his arsenal. 7. Aho is a competitive and driven individual. Any time you have a kid from Europe that made the move to the New Mexico Military Institute of all places you know you're getting a focused kid. ***Freshman season stats: 37 tackles, eight TFL, 3.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery returned 24 yards for a touchdown.

1 - Quarterback 2 - Running back 2 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 2 - Offensive linemen 2 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 2 - Outside linebacker 0 - Inside linebacker 3- Defensive back 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

