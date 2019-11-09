JUCO Target Hot Board
Early November is the time of year when JUCO recruiting really starts to take off. Prospects have nearly a full season's worth of film and college coaches have a good idea of where they need instan...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news