News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-09 06:01:00 -0600') }} football Edit

JUCO Target Hot Board

Nate Clouse • HuskerOnline
@NateClouse
Recruiting Analyst

Early November is the time of year when JUCO recruiting really starts to take off. Prospects have nearly a full season's worth of film and college coaches have a good idea of where they need instan...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}