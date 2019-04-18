When assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih joined Fred Hoiberg’s staff at Nebraska, many immediately assumed that 2019 junior college star Cameron Mack would inevitably follow him to NU.

It took a couple of weeks longer than some thought, but the 6-foot-2 point guard from Salt Lake (Utah) C.C. finally locked in that trip to Lincoln for April 26-28 for his first official visit since de-committing from St. John’s earlier this month.

Mack is rated as the No. 2 JUCO player in the country and averaged 19.1 points on 45 percent shooting from the field and 33.5 percent from downtown last season. He also averaged 7.4 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.

A redshirt freshman last season, Mack will have three years of eligibility remaining.

While his connection to Abdelmassih has been well documented, Mack said he’d also been building a strong relationship with Hoiberg since his recruitment to Nebraska began.

“Me and him have a good relationship,” Mack said. “He’s really been reaching out to me and we’ve been developing a relationship that I want with a head coach. That mainly locked the visit in. I like Coach Hoiberg a lot.”