JUCO RHP Parker Thomas commits to the Huskers

After hosting a couple prospect camps, the Nebraska baseball program continues to reap the rewards of getting to see numerous recruits up close and personal.

NU added another junior college relief pitcher as a 2022 commitment to their roster in Parker Thomas.

Originally from Schertz, Texas, the right-handed Parker Thomas has been at Southeast Community College in Beatrice, Neb., the past couple of years.

"I originally went to the University of Mary up in North Dakota, and then I transferred out of there," Thomas said. "Last year was my second year at Southeast. I used my redshirt for the COVID year."

Thomas will be a junior when he arrives in Lincoln this fall and he will have two seasons of eligibility left on the Division I level.

This past season, Tomas pitched 25.1 innings for Southeast CC, striking out 46 batters while walking 16. He had a 4.35 ERA.

"I know that Coach (Lance) Harvell came and watched me throw in the fall, and then I went to their stars pitchers-only camp two weeks ago to get in front of the other coaches," Thomas shared. "And then they offered me after the camp.

"I'd say that I attack hitters. I have a good slider, which is usually my strikeout pitch. I also believe my 3/4 arm slot helps me out a lot. So far this year, I've been 91-93 pretty much."