Scott Frost and his new staff at Nebraska are always on the prowl for potential difference-makers to plug into their high-powered offense, and they believe they have found such a player in junior college running back Dedrick Mills.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Mills attended the Huskers' Red-White spring game in April and they continue to pursue him over the subsequent summer months.

"They stuck with him the whole time," Garden City (Kan.) C.C. head Coach Jeff Sims said, while adding, "but what people need to understand is the reason I've had so many good players go to Nebraska is because first, the Pelinis were at Nebraska and I have a personal relationship with Carl Pelini. Now, Scott Frost is there and I have a personal relationship with Jovann Dewitt.

"Well, because I have a personal relationship with these guys and they know me, we usually can cut out about three layers of coaching contacts. So, when I called them to say, 'Hey man, this guy’s pretty special,' they listened to me.

"And I hope Nebraska fans take this the right way: Nebraska is a special, special place to play, but I think it's a very, very, very difficult place to recruit to. Because it's not in a state that has a lot of talent and you have to convince guys to come to Nebraska when a lot of the talent is in Florida or Georgia or Texas and they tend to go to the closer schools. So, when Nebraska finds a guy who is truly special, they jump on it."

Coming out of high school, Mills had scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida State, Auburn, Arkansas, South Carolina, Tennessee, and several others before signing with the Rambling Wreck. As a true freshman at Georgia Tech, he rushed for nearly 800 yards and 12 touchdowns. In his first game this season for Garden City, Mills had 267 yards rushing with three touchdowns.

"Dedrick is an incredible football player, and I say that with the mentality of undersell and over—deliver," Coach Sims stated emphatically. "He is just special. I have had four All-American tailbacks and he's as good as any of them.

"Look, I've had four of my guys [from Fort Scott (Kan.) C.C.] start at Nebraska with two of them drafted in the second round, and the reality is he'll fit right in with those guys. Dedrick is a next level dude."