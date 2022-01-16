JUCO RB Anthony Grant commits to Nebraska

NMMI went on to win the national title this season behind the play of Grant.

The Huskers have landed Florida State bounce back running back Anthony Grant . Grant was the NJCAA Player of the Year and was a first-team junior college All-American this year for Roswell (N.M.) New Mexico Military Institute.

New Cornhusker running backs coach Bryan Applewhite was the one who informed Grant of his Nebraska scholarship offer.

His end of visit personal meeting with Husker head Coach Scott Frost went well, according to Grant.

"He was really just inviting me in, loving me up a little bit, and talking to me about what we're going to do at Nebraska," Grant said. "I actually just committed."

The junior college running back said he saw everything he needed to see to feel comfortable playing in Lincoln to finish out his college career.

"It went great!" Grant said of his official visit to Lincoln this weekend. "With the people here at Nebraska, everything just felt good. I just had an overall good time."

Grant was accompanied on his trip to NU by his father, and his player host was running back Gabe Ervin.

"The coaches were nice and everything was good," Grant relayed. "I got to meet some of the players and, I mean, I just love Nebraska!"

Getting to tour Nebraska's facilities and seeing the vision for the upcoming upgrades was the highlight of the weekend for Grant.

"It was probably just going around and looking at the facilities and stuff," Grant said. "The facilities they are building are going to be nice. I think they look good."

Grant came to Lincoln this weekend without an offer and he left with an offer and as the newest member of the 2022 recruiting class for the Huskers. Nebraska lost both Sevion Morrison and Marvin Scott III to transfer.

Grant had 1,730 yards and 18 touchdowns last season averaging 7.2 yards per carry. He will have two years of eligibility and a redshirt remaining.

"I'm going to leave and then come back to Lincoln on Tuesday," Grant shared. "I have two years of eligibility left. I'm going to bring a good mindset to the team and do everything in my power to help Nebraska win."