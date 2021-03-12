Sophomore Nebraska junior college transfer Niko Cooper has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The Memphis native came to NU by way of Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, and leaves the program after just one season.

The 6-foot-5, 225 pound Cooper saw action in seven games last season, all on special teams. He made three tackles, including two in the Huskers win over Penn State.

Cooper found himself at a position where Nebraska returns their top five players from a year ago in senior JoJo Domann, junior Caleb Tannor, sophomore Garrett Nelson, junior Pheldarious Payne and junior Damian Jackson.

For Cooper to get on the field at NU in 2021 he was going to have to jump multiple players who saw action over him a year ago.

Cooper is the first transfer portal entry the Huskers have had since Jan. 26 when wide receiver Kade Warner, quarterback Luke McCaffrey and offensive lineman Will Farniok all went in the week second-semester classes began.

Spring practice at NU are scheduled to start the week of Mar. 29.