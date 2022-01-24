JUCO OF Cole Evans returning home to play for Huskers

It's been quite an odyssey for Cole Evans since he was quarterbacking Grand Island in the 2018 Class A state football championship game against Omaha Burke.

The Islanders came up short to the Bulldogs that day 24-20, and since then Evans has taken a round-about way to get back to Lincoln to play college baseball for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Immediately after graduating from Grand Island, Evans' first stop was Creighton University where the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year originally signed to play college baseball.

"To be honest, I broke my finger my senior year and I was pretty under-prepared to play baseball at that level, I think," Evans stated as the main reason things did not work out with the Bluejays. "Then, COVID hit and all the outfielders were scheduled to return, so I needed to go somewhere I could play and get better."

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Evans ended up at Parkland Community College in Champaign, Illinois. Since he has not used his redshirt year, when he gets to Lincoln this fall he will have three years to complete two seasons of eligibility on the Division I level.

"My senior year [of high school] I played shortstop and I pitched," Evans relayed. "Nebraska recruited me to play outfield mostly. I started talking to [the Husker coaches] during thanksgiving break, and then I actually went to a camp of theirs. They offered me a spot on the team and I made a quick decision."