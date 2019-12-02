JUCO kicker accepts walk-on offer from Nebraska
Nebraska has finally landed a commitment from Council Bluffs (Iowa) Iowa Western C.C. with kicker Chase Contreraz committing to a preferred walk-on opportunity. Contreraz was born in the state of N...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news