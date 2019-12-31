Nebraska is poised to look completely different next season, and the reshaping of its roster continued by landing a commitment from Chipola (Fla.) College forward Lat Mayen.

HuskerOnline.com confirmed Mayen’s commitment through a source close to the program on Tuesday. Mayen announced his decision via Twitter on Tuesday evening.

The 6-foot-9, 205-pound transfer from TCU took an official visit to Lincoln last weekend and didn’t need much longer to join the Huskers as their second JUCO commitment in as many weeks.

Originally from Sudan, Mayen grew up in Adelaide, Australia, and was ranked as the No. 1 prep prospect as a senior at Australia Basketball Center of Excellence in 2017.

He committed to TCU, but his career never got off the ground with the Horned Frogs. He redshirted his first season due to a torn meniscus, and he played in just 17 games as a redshirt freshman before lingering knee issues ended his season.

Now a redshirt sophomore at Chipola, Mayen is finally healthy and is averaging 10.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from 3-point range this year.

With the addition of Mayen, the recent commitment of Western Nebraska C.C. guard Teddy Allen and the ensuing de-commitment of Lincoln (Neb.) North Star guard Donovan Williams, the Huskers now have one open scholarship remaining in their 2020 class.