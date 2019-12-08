JUCO DT Riley feels at home at Nebraska
Garden City (Kan.) C.C. defensive lineman Jordon Riley picked up an offer from Nebraska a week ago and just returned from an official visit to Lincoln. The 6-foot-5 and 298-pound Riley felt at home...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news