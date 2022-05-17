JUCO DL Taylor Lewis plans to visit Nebraska later this month

For Santa Clarita (Calif.) College of the Canyons defensive lineman Taylor Lewis , that's exactly the case. Since Jan. 19, the only Power Five offer he held was Washington State. From May 9 to May 16 he's added new Power Five offers from Nebraska, Auburn, Missouri, Arkansas and Oregon State.

If we have learned one thing about defensive linemen, they become a hot commodity very very fast whether it's in the transfer portal or the junior college ranks.

The Huskers extended an offer to the 6-foot-3, 295-pound Lewis while he was on his official visit to Missouri. If not for that, Lewis was prepared to move to Columbia. Arkansas and Auburn followed NU with offers.

It's all happened so fast, but Lewis said a lot of it has to do with California JUCO players don't get near as much attention as prospects in places like Kansas, Iowa and Mississippi.

"As far as offers, in the California JUCOs we don't get the respect," Lewis said. "I wasn't under the radar or anything. I just have gotten bigger and stronger and once I got my associate's degree, things really took off."

Lewis has already taken official visits to Missouri and Washington State. He plans to visit Nebraska and Oregon State and possibly one more after that to Auburn or Arkansas.

His tentative plan is to visit Lincoln on the weekend of May 27. He has been in discussions with Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander about the visit and hopes to have it solidified this week.

NU is recruiting him as a three-technique. He currently weighs 305 pounds but plays his best football at 295.

"Nebraska said they need a big-time player and they need somebody to come in there and make a difference and help," Lewis said. "That's the vibe I got talking to them."

The Chicago native attended Kenwood Academy, which is also the home of 2022 defensive back signee Jalil Martin.

From there, he attended Iowa Central C.C. for one year in 2018, where he redshirted. He left in January of 2019 for College of the Canyons.



In 2020, Lewis did not have a football season due to COVID, and he took up coaching youth football to earn extra money over the off-year. He played in both the 2019 and 2021 seasons and is a two-for-two prospect.

One thing that also stands out about Nebraska is its potential close proximity to Chicago.

"I want to get somewhere in June and get going right away," Lewis said. "While I was out in California my family was only able to attend one game, so it would be nice to get closer to home if it worked out that way."