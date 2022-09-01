Nebraska and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander are continuing their search to add defensive linemen to Mike Dawson's position room.

One of the next steps in that goal will come this weekend as the Huskers will host JUCO defensive line target Anterio Thompson for an unofficial visit. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle will play his 2022 season at Iowa Western before he looks to move onto the FBS level as a member of the 2023 class.

Thompson has 10 Division I offers, and the Huskers joined that group with an offer on June 4. Now, they will be getting him on campus for the first time as he attends Nebraska's bout with North Dakota.

Inside Nebraska senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith sat down with Thompson to preview his upcoming visit, what the Iowa Western defensive lineman had to say about being offered by Nebraska, what he's looking forward to most about the trip and more.

Check out the full video of our interview with Thompson in the video above or by heading to the Inside Nebraska YouTube page. The interview is also available in audio form on the Inside Nebraska Podcast at Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.