Lincoln (Neb.) Southwest kicker Dylan Jorgensen realized a dream of his over the weekend. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound senior placekicker has been working for a long time to earn a walk-on spot at Nebraska. Jorgensen had been getting the feeling that an offer to walk-on could be happening soon, but had no idea that he'd be a future Husker before NU's game against Minnesota even started. “My parents told me they had received a postcard in the mail from my special teams coach (Graduate Assistant Zach Crespo),” Jorgensen said. “It just kind of said to be ready for a chance if I get one and to be ready to compete. That was before my visit Saturday so I kind of knew something could be coming eventually, but I didn’t know it was going to be Saturday if it was. I was just going there to have fun and get used to everything.”

Nate Clouse

Turns out Jorgensen didn't have to wait very long for the news about a walk-on offer once he arrived on his unofficial visit to Nebraska. Also, it turns out that he didn't have to take any time to think about accepting the offer once it came his way. “I was sitting down at a table with a bunch of guys and Coach Crespo came over and asked how I was doing,” Jorgensen said. “He was just asking me some questions and then he asked where my parents were. So I took him over to my parents and we started talking and after awhile he said that he would find me on the field and talk to me there. "Then a little later he came over and whispered in my ear to grab my parents and to meet him over to the side. When he said that I had a pretty good idea of what he was going to say. We went over to where he was standing and he said, ‘We’d like to offer Dylan a walk-on spot.’ When he said that I almost started crying. My dad started crying, my mom was crying, it was just really emotional, but it was great. “When Coach Crespo offered me I told him that my parents and I have been talking about this for so long. Just all about if some other schools offered me or if (Nebraska) offered me and what I’d do. I told him that there’s no other place I want to be and that I’m ready and I wanted to commit right now and that I was all in.”