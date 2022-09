LINCOLN – The Nebraska volleyball train kept chugging along on Saturday afternoon as the Huskers took down Long Beach State in straight sets.

Check out the videos below or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel to watch and listen to the full postgame press conferences of Huskers coach John Cook, players Whitney Lauenstein and Bekka Allick – plus Tyler Hildebrand's full presser as the former Huskers assistant and now-LBSU head coach made a trip back to the Devaney Center.