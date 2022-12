Jay and Inside Nebraska staff writer Steve Marik hold a live chat every Monday night from 8-9 p.m. on the Inside Nebraska message board to answer YOUR questions about the Huskers program. Head to the link below for a recap of their chat on the Insider's Board!

Three-time national champion Jay Foreman was a star linebacker for the Huskers under Tom Osborne, and now he has teamed up with us at Inside Nebraska!

In addition to their live chat, Jay and Steve grind through the game film in their weekly series Blackshirt Breakdown to evaluate the Huskers during the season. This offseason, they have been diving into transfer portal analysis, recruiting evaluations and the new era of Nebraska football.

In their latest installment, the pair takes a closer look at Huskers transfer portal addition Jeff Sims, the former Georgia Tech QB who announced his commitment to Nebraska on Sunday.

Watch their analysis below and find all of our video content on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.

