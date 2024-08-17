Matt Rhule kicked off Saturday's press conference with some unfortunate news about Nebraska's inside linebacker room: Javin Wright is out indefinitely.

"He has a health condition that we're working through right now," Rhule said. "So I'll probably leave it at that, just until he's ready to talk more about it. But he's with the team. He'll be with us, but dealing with a health condition that will hold him from playing for right now."

Wright, a sixth-year player who tied for second on the team in tackles last season with 51, has a history of blood clots. In 2021 he needed surgery for a second time to correct the issue.

With Wright out of the picture for an unknown period of time, Nebraska still has experienced players in position coach Rob Dvoracek's room, including returning starters John Bullock and Mikai Gbayor, as well as a couple new faces that seem like they'll factor into the discussion in 2024: true freshman Vincent Shavers Jr. and Syracuse transfer Stefon Thompson.

Rhule also mentioned Gage Stenger and another new face, Vincent Genatone, a transfer from Montana. Others in the room include scholarship player Dylan Rogers and walk-on Jacob Bower, who's had his name dropped a few times this offseason.

"There are a lot of guys there who can go in the mix and play," Rhule said. "So I think the strength of that unit will be fine. I just really, really wanted to see Javin have an opportunity to play. He worked so hard, and I believe he's a pro player. The outlook is optimistic that it can be resolved, and he'll be back at some point. But he'll be out for right now."

Rhule doesn't think much will change with the news about Wright. It was just last season that the team's inside linebacker room saw two of its best players and leaders, Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich, miss time on the field due to illness and injuries. Bullock and Wright stepped up, now it's time for others to do the same.

"We have a belief here that we let the players prove us right. We don't let them prove us wrong," Rhule said. "So when it's time for you to go in, I expect you to play well, and I know Mikai can play — I've seen it. I have no doubts about V9 (Shavers) — there might be a freshman moment here or there, but I have no doubts about him, none. So I'm excited to see those guys go. I hate it for Javin. My heart breaks for Javin. But I think better days will be ahead."

Nebraska's season-opener against UTEP is Aug. 31.