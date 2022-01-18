Javier Morton commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

Nebraska added their 16th commitment to their traditional 2022 recruiting class from Garden City (Kan.) C.C. defensive back Javier Morton. Here are some quick takes and thoughts on what his commitment means to Nebraska.

1. Morton slides into the class on the last weekend before the start of the spring semester. This is a huge get for Nebraska who is looking to replace multiple starters from last year's squad. 2. Morton had a chance to preview how the defensive backs works and play multiple positions. I wouldn't expect for him to do a lot of that. I would look for Morton to be more of a true cornerback mainly to the boundary because of his man to man skills. 3. Nebraska went without a commitment from Georgia in the 2022 class until they added two this last weekend. Besides adding Morton the Huskers also added four-star, junior college running back Anthony Grant who is from Buford (Ga.) originally.

4. There is no shortness of confidence with Morton. During my conversation with him talking about his commitment to Nebraska he said that he is planning on being at Nebraska for two years and after that he plans to go pro. 5. In high school Morton picked up dozens of offers (his Garden City profile says 20 while he has said 50 to me over the phone). Through the second time of the process he really didn't count or even publicly share on social media about his offers. 6. Coach Fisher really put a nice bow on the recruiting process for Nebraska with Morton. While on his official visit Fisher had an excellent chance to compare for UCF cornerback Mike Hughes with this year's cornerbacks at Nebraska. Morton was sold. 7. Give mom some credit here as well. Morton said that his mom has never wanted to make a recruiting trip with him before deciding to take a trip to Nebraska. He and his family, but especially his mom, have felt great about the offer, the interest, the recruiting approach and the opportunity that Nebraska has for him.

