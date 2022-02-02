Janiran Bonner commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

The Huskers added another late offensive weapon to the 2022 recruiting class when they flipped Janiran Bonner from Georgia Tech to Nebraska. Here are some quick takes and thoughts on what his commitment means to the Huskers.

WR Janiran Bonner (Rivals.com)

1. Given the changes with the offensive staff at Nebraska from last season it shouldn't be surprising that those coaches are trying to flip those rooms in fairly short order. Bonner definitely adds to that for coach Mickey Joseph and the wide receiver room. 2. Nearly 10 months ago last April, Bonner committed to Georgia Tech. It was during what should have been an evaluation period for college coaches and high school athletes and instead, Covid was still a serious health issue and the NCAA extended the dead period until June 1. 3. Bonner chose not to sign in December presumably trying to get some "bigger schools" to take note of him and get interested. Bonner got Nebraska to take notice as well as a couple of other schools like Memphis and Jackson State.

4. If you put on the film you see a big receiver target that has some serious speed. Usually, that's enough, but what also stood out to me was the footwork and the technical side to Bonner's route running. 5. What you will also notice in the film for Bonner is that he goes up and gets the football. Where you can see Bonner being a quick fix is replacing a guy like Austin Allen, a bigger target that also went up to get the ball, in the red zone and short-yardage situations. 6. With a commitment from Ajay Allen, earlier in the day, and Bonner it puts three states in a tie atop the list of where the recruits are from. Nebraska, Georgia and Louisiana are the three states with three recruits apiece. I would expect all three of these states to be at the top or towards the top of that list going forward based on Scott Frost's staff make-up. 7. If there is something to watch with great interest, it appears that Bonner is joining a very talented and deep wide receiver room. There will be 13 wide receivers on scholarship once Bonner is added to the roster. It will be interesting what this room looks like following spring practice.

8. 2022 commit breakdown

9. Commit breakdown by position

1 - Quarterback 3 - Running back 3 - Wide receiver 1 - Tight end 1 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 1 - Defensive end 2 - Outside linebacker 1 - Inside linebacker 2 - Safety 3 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?