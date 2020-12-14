After making his 40th consecutive start this past weekend vs. Minnesota, senior Nebraska offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes has chosen to hang it up.

The Texas native announced on Twitter that he will opt out of the Huskers Week 9 game at Rutgers to begin his NFL draft process immediately.

Jaimes met with Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Sunday to tell him the news.

On Monday, Frost was asked about what Jaimes has meant to the program before the news of him opting out of Friday's game went public.

"Jaimes has been really solid for us," Frost said on Monday. "He's a good player. I think he has a good future in football. He's been an important piece."

Without Jaimes, look for NU to play either junior Broc Bando or freshman Turner Corcoran at left tackle. Redshirt freshman Brant Banks could be another option as well.

The Huskers will depart for New Jersey on Thursday afternoon.