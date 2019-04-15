One of the final pieces of Nebraska's 2019 class is a big one as Jahkeem Green committed to the Huskers over the weekend. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound defensive lineman had a ton of interest and offers from Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Houston among others. Green becomes the 28th commit for Nebraska's 2019 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what Green's commitment means for Nebraska.

1. In the short time Scott Frost and his staff have been at Nebraska they have shown that they are always looking at ways to improve and maximize their current roster and recruiting classes. They certainly did that once again by adding a player of Jahkeem Green's ability at a position of need. 2. I think a lot of credit has to go out to Ryan Held and his connections in the JUCO ranks for making this thing become a reality for the Huskers. Green had been committed to South Carolina, but did not sign with the Gamecocks because it looked as if he was not going to be able to qualify there. After some research it appeared Green was on track to graduate from Highland C.C. with the necessary requirements to be admitted into Nebraska. 3. The biggest thing about Green is that he will have the ability to be in Lincoln and preparing for the season as soon as he graduates from Highland C.C. this spring or early summer. It's not often that a player of Green's talent is available this late in the game, especially at a position as valuable as the defensive line.

4. Green is a big athletic kid. He measures in at a legit 6-foot-4 or maybe a little over that and is put together extremely well at 305-pounds with very little bad weight. I see him having the ability to come in a give Nebraska a body that can play anywhere from the nose to a 5-technique. Finding players with that kind of versatility is pretty rare. 5. Green has played in both the 3-4 and 4-3 schemes in the past and has the versatility to do a number of different things for the Huskers up front. I like how quick and powerful he is off the ball. He is stout against the run, but also athletic enough to rush the passer. Again, his ability to play multiple positions up front and to be strong against the run and athletic enough to rush the passer makes him a really impressive addition to NU's 2019 class. 6. Next to Green's ability to be on campus this summer and playing this fall, perhaps the biggest thing is that he still has a redshirt year to use if he needs it. The Huskers graduate five defensive linemen from the team at the end of the fall. If Green if not going to be giving the Huskers enough time to justify using a year of his eligibility in 2019, they could play him in up to four games and then shut him down and get him in the weight room for a full year with Zach Duval which would preserve two full seasons of eligibility. 7. Not only does the addition of Green help the Huskers out immediately, but it could also play a role in helping NU with his teammate Brian George who has already visited Lincoln once and appears to be one of the top overall JUCO cornerback prospects in the 2020 class. Sophomore season stat check: Green recorded 67 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup for Highland C.C. last fall.

1 - Quarterback 3 - Running back 4 - Wide receiver 1 - Tight end 5 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 4 - Defensive end 2 - Outside linebacker 2 - Inside linebacker 2 - Safety 2 - Cornerback 1 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

