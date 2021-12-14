Jaeden Gould commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

The Nebraska football team added their second defensive back commitment today with the addition of New Jersey four-star prospect Jaeden Gould. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Gould committed to the Huskers after he took an official visit to Lincoln 10 days ago. Here are some quick takes and thoughts on what his commitment means for Nebraska.

1. With his commitment, Gould becomes Nebraska's highest-rated pledge for the 2022 class. Nebraska lacked a four-star commitment until Gould came aboard with his announcement to become a Cornhusker in college. 2. Gould could practically have chosen any college in the country he wanted to attend. He had accumulated nearly 40 scholarship offers from likes of Clemson, Michigan, Wisconsin, Penn State, Notre Dame, Florida, Florida State, Texas and Texas A&M. The Nittany Lions finished second to the Huskers for Gould. 3. He originally verbally pledged to the Southern Cal Trojans because of his relationship with former Nebraska assistant coach Donte Williams. But when USC replaced Clay Helton as head coach, he had a change of heart and decided to open his recruitment back up. SC's loss was Nebraska's gain.

4. Nebraska used to be a regular recruiting presence in the Garden State, with some of the Huskers' past all-time greats like Heisman Trophy winner Mike Rozier, No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Irving Fryar, Outland Trophy winner Rich Glover, and first-team All-American Daryl White all hailing from there. And don't forget the Peter brothers, Tony Samuel, Stan Waldemore, Doug Colman, Charles Fryar, Baron Miles, and Jammal Lord who all came from New Jersey as well. 5. Gould was named the Max Preps player of the Year in the state of New Jersey after the 2021 season. As a senior, he had four interceptions, and two pass breakups, and 27 total tackles. Teams tended to shy away from throwing to his side of the field. 6. He helped to lead Bergen Catholic to a 28-7 victory over Don Bosco Prep in the final game of the Non-Public A, NJSIAA football Championships at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. It was the Crusaders' 15th state title as they finished with an undefeated 12-0 record and a No. 4 national ranking, according to Max Preps. 7. Husker assistant coach Mike Dawson has done a good job of recruiting the East Coast for Nebraska, and he got a big assist from current Husker running back Rahmir Johnson who also attended Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic and remained good friends with Gould.

1 - Quarterback 0 - Running back 2 - Wide receiver 1 - Tight end 0 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 1 - Defensive end 2 - Outside linebacker 1 - Inside linebacker 2 - Safety 2 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

3 - Nebraska 1 - California 1 - Colorado 1 - Florida 1 - Illinois 1 - Kansas [JUCO] 1 - Minnesota 1 - Mississippi 1 - New Jersey 1 - Texas