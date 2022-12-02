News More News
Jaeden Gould among three more Huskers who enter transfer portal

Steve Marik • InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
Following a Thursday that saw a handful of Huskers enter their name in the transfer portal, three more Nebraska football players — true freshman safety Jaeden Gould, redshirt freshman receiver Kamonte Grimes and junior kicker Chase Contreraz — did the same on Friday.

Gould and Grimes have publicly announced that they are in the portal, and Inside Nebraska has confirmed that Contreraz has entered the portal.

Gould, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety from New Jersey, played in one game while at Nebraska, against Oklahoma, and recorded five snaps. He was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class.

Grimes, a 6-3, 200-pounder from Naples, Florida, spent the past two seasons at Nebraska, but never appeared in a game. Grimes was a three-star prospect in the 2021 class.

Contreraz came to Nebraska as a walk-on following the 2019 season, which he spent kicking for Iowa Western Community College. Contreraz appeared in a game in just one of his three seasons at Nebraska.

Contreraz was the starting place kicker for the final four games of the 2021 season. He went 2-of-4 on field goal attempts and a perfect 11-of-11 on extra points.

