Following a Thursday that saw a handful of Huskers enter their name in the transfer portal, three more Nebraska football players — true freshman safety Jaeden Gould, redshirt freshman receiver Kamonte Grimes and junior kicker Chase Contreraz — did the same on Friday.

Gould and Grimes have publicly announced that they are in the portal, and Inside Nebraska has confirmed that Contreraz has entered the portal.

Gould, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety from New Jersey, played in one game while at Nebraska, against Oklahoma, and recorded five snaps. He was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class.