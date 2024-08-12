There may not be a position on the Nebraska football roster that fits the description wildly exciting with a touch of enigmatic better than the Huskers' receiver room.

If you’ve followed our (well, more accurately, my) coverage of Dylan Raiola at Inside Nebraska, then you know enigmatic would not fit anywhere near our definition of what he brings to the table at the game’s most important position.

The offensive line is both experienced and worrisome, mainly due to health and depth concerns at the left tackle spot.

Almost all of us can unite on the subject of the defensive line and the near-unanimous approval rating of Terrance Knighton and his crew.

There are questions at both inside linebacker and in the secondary, the latter of which is where Tony White and brand-new position coach John Butler are searching for some answers at the second CB spot.

At receiver, though, is where there are justifiable reasons to be giddy about the season and wishing we could all hit the fast-forward button to skip the next three weeks and see how things shake out against UTEP.