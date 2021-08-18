Isaac Gifford making sure Huskers can't keep him off the field in 2021

"I know my role this year," Gifford said. "It's going to be a lot of special teams. I'm going to come and compete every day to get on the field."

Rather than be discouraged by his opportunities behind Domann, Gifford has made it a point to make himself a fixture on nearly every special teams unit this offseason.

A former all-state selection at Lincoln (Neb.) Southeast and younger brother of former Blackshirt and NU captain Luke Gifford , ego is not an issue for the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Isaac.

But the freshman nickel back is also well aware that there are many other avenues to see the field this season than just backing up JoJo Domann .

Playing behind a sixth-year senior and one of the most high-profile players on the roster, Isaac Gifford has already accepted the fact that his playing time on defense will likely be few and far between in 2021.

That mindset earned Gifford significant playing time in the game's third element last season.

He played 112 total special teams snaps while seeing action on the Huskers' kickoff, kickoff return, punt, punt return, and field goal block teams. He added four tackles in the process.

Having seen his older brother work his way up the ladder the same way both at Nebraska and now with the Dallas Cowboys, Gifford's willingness to help his team in as many ways as possible has made a strong impression on his coaches.

"Isaac's done a great job," outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Mike Dawson said. "Not only at that (outside linebacker) position, (but) especially the core special teams. He's in my ear all the time, 'What about this technique? What about that technique?' Taking a lot of pride in it.

"A hungry guy, I think he understands JoJo has got a pretty significant role coming up this fall. He's a guy who's not going to let us keep off the field. He's going to want to get out there as much as he can, every role.

"No role is too small for him. He's one of those guys that you love about it, especially when it's a guy like him, who's got a high football IQ and understands the game."

As if getting playing time behind Domann wasn't already tricky enough, Gifford is also still battling fellow freshman Javin Wright for the No. 2 hybrid outside linebacker spot as fall camp wraps up.

While he continues to earn his place on the field for NU this season, Gifford said he would continue to soak up as much knowledge from Domann as he could along the way.

"I've learned so much from JoJo just this year and last year, so I got two years with him, and it helps me so much grow as a football player," Gifford said.

"Just watching how he plays the game. He's been playing for what, five, six years, and so the way he plays on the field, I can really watch how he plays the coverage, and then I can mimic that. He knows what he's doing, and I can really follow it."