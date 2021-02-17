In what has been a developing story for the last few weeks, the Aer Lingus Classic vs. Illinois in Dublin, Ireland will not happen.

The Week Zero game set for Aug. 28 was officially moved to Champaign on Wednesday, as all parties involved agreed it was the right moved to make after extensive consultation with the Irish government, medical authorities and the administrative staffs at both schools.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to travel to Ireland to open the 2021 football season in Dublin,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said in a statement. “The trip would have been a memorable experience for the young men in our football program, so I feel badly they won’t have this opportunity.

“There was also a high level of excitement and interest in the game among our great fan base, and I know many of them were looking forward to making the trip to cheer on the Huskers. Anthony Travel and Irish American Events have been a great partner throughout this process, and we will continue to explore the possibility of taking Nebraska Football to Dublin in the future.”