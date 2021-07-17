Iowa Rivals100 DE Andrew DePaepe is wide open to all colleges

"Yeah, he's talked to me, and he just tells me that he likes the way I'm built and he thinks I can fit well in their program," DePaepe relayed." He thinks I'm a really good player."

"Yeah, Nebraska is a good program and I've seen the talent that comes out of there," DePaepe said when asked if he has legitimate interest in the Huskers. "I know they're getting a huge, new facility."

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been in touch with him and there is reciprocal interest on DePaepe's part.

"No, because I didn't even grow up in Iowa," DePaepe shared. "I grew up in Chicago. We've been here in Iowa for about six years. I didn't really grow up watching any college football. I would only watch the NFL, so I didn't really know or watch anybody in particular. I would usually only watch the Rose Bowl or big bowl games."

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound DePaepe considers himself wide open to all colleges that would offer him. Though he has offers from both Iowa and Iowa State, DePaepe did not grow up rooting for either school because he was born and spent to the first several years of his life in Illinois.

Pleasant Valley, Iowa defensive end Andrew DePaepe will be one of the top regional recruits for the Class of 2023. Rivals has him ranked as the No. 82 player overall for the juniors-to-be nationally.

The Rivals100 prospect has acquired scholarship offers from Nebraska, Washington, Michigan, Missouri, Michigan State, Indiana, Kansas State and Arizona State, as well as the two in-state Division I teams. He intends to see several of those programs later this month.

"I'm currently planning on going this July to see like Washington, Michigan, I think I'm going to Nebraska actually, and to Indiana, Missouri I think. So, just a bunch of schools. I mean, they're all great. All the coaches recruiting me are doing their part. I haven’t been to any of those schools, so I can’t really rank any of them in order of being favorites.

"I think I'm just looking to go to a school that is into playing me. I think I'm going to go to a school that really, really wants me and is not just thinking of me as an afterthought -- a school that's just trying to get me on their roster just to say that I am on their roster. I'm looking for a team that's going to develop me, so I want good coaches and just good guys all-around. A good family atmosphere. Things like that."

Wisconsin and Notre Dame are also pursuing him very heavily, according to DePaepe, but they have not offered him as of yet.

DePaepe was asked to do a self-evaluation of his skill set at this point in his development, and to add what he has been working on this summer to improve for his junior campaign.

"I think I can set the edge pretty well and I think I'm pretty quick," DePaepe said. "I think one thing I need to work on is my hands during moves, but I think I'm getting there because of this off-season. I think my motor is very good and I think I just play aggressively.

"I've just been training with my team, working out, and getting ready for my season. I'm just trying to put on some more weight and to get to 245 before the season starts and be able to keep it on. I ran like a 4.8 two months ago, and I am trying to get down to a 4.6. I'm just trying to work on my speed for my pass rush arsenal. I'm trying to improve my get-off and my first step."