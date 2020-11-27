Here is a full recap of what head coach Scott Frost and his players had to say following Nebraska's 26-20 loss at Iowa on Friday...

***Frost said he was "embarrassed" by last week's loss, but he told the team today, "I'm not embarrassed to coach this team. I'm proud to coach this team."

***Frost said all of the little mistakes that are keeping Nebraska from winning have to stop. He thinks Nebraska has enough talent to compete, but they are making too many mistakes to win right now.

"Sooner or later, woulda, coulda shoulda's need to run into wins."

***Frost said Nebraska does not have the luxury to make the types of mistakes it's made all season, and that went for games and every day in practice. He said the team's approach was "way better" this week compared to last. "That's how we need to play every week."

***Frost said they told the quarterbacks they both were going to play today, and they graded out "dead even" over the week in practice. Frost said the QBs need to hit the plays defenses are giving them, but they're going to continue to let Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey battle it out the rest of the season.

***Frost said the biggest difference in the second half was that Iowa got really good field position and Nebraska didn't. Things like that are crucial to beating teams like Iowa, Northwestern, and Wisconsin, he said.

***Frost said Cam Jurgens' snapping issues "didn't have anything to do with his technique." He said, "there was clapping going on" on Iowa's sideline, and NU's staff addressed that with the officials at halftime, "and it didn't happen in the second half."

***Frost on Matt Farniok missing the block that led to the final sack/fumble: "I know Matt’s hurting because of what happened on the last play, but I love him."

***On the lack of discipline and mental mistakes, Frost said: "Getting discipline in our program has been a three-year process. It's making me old."

***Frost was clearly emotional during his post-game press conference but stressed that he hadn't lost belief in where Nebraska's program was headed.

“I’ve been doubted in this state before, and I’m sure there are some out there right now. But I know what happened last time, and it’s going to happen again.”