IOWA CITY, Iowa - As Scott Frost said back in July at Big Ten Media Days, “people better get Nebraska now, because we are going to keep getting better and better.”

Well 12 games are officially in the books for the Husker football team, and it’s safe to say every one of those words Frost said in August came to life this season.

This was a season that delivered heartbreak to Big Red faithful, but at the same time it also delivered a whole lot of optimism. That was once again on display Friday in Iowa City.

Iowa seemingly had control of Friday’s Heroes Trophy game, but they left a small crack in the door and Frost and his up and coming offense stormed through it. Trailing 28-13, the Huskers tied Friday’s game 28-28 and it took a gutsy fourth-and-8 call from the 38 yard-line and a 41-yard field goal to take down Nebraska 31-28.

Iowa had their backs against the wall, and Kirk Ferentz knew his defense was reeling, so he put the games in the hands of two of his best players – quarterback Nate Stanley and tight end T.J. Hockenson. They pre-snap read Nebraska safety Antonio Reed was playing deep and they made the perfect throw. It was a tough way to see the Huskers lose, but Ferentz probably didn’t like his team’s chances in overtime.

“I’ve got some fighters in there,” Frost said following Friday’s loss. “We’ve been missing some of that. That team is getting to a point that they expect to win and hate to lose. They are going to fight to the end no matter what. The result wasn’t what we wanted, but I’m awfully proud of those guys.”

As NU’s players talked about Friday’s loss you could sense their disappointment.

“It hurt. It hurt bad,” junior linebacker Mohamed Barry said. “I believe we should’ve won that game. There were plays that weren’t made that should’ve been made. I put that on myself. I am expected to make those big-time plays. I could’ve iced the game. So I put that on myself.”

“We were supposed to win that game. You have to make those big-time plays in the critical times and the critical moments. Some plays weren’t made, and they should’ve been made. Those kinds of plays have to be made next year.”

The Huskers finish the season 4-8, the same record they had a year ago under Mike Riley.

However, the difference is the feel. Take away the Michigan game, Nebraska competed with every other team on their schedule in 2018. They had Big Ten West champion Northwestern all but beat. They battled to the very end with Wisconsin and had a chance to go up 28-16 on Ohio State in the third quarter.

There is a lot to like about this season for the Huskers, and the hype going to next year is going to be legitimate. With the way Nebraska’s schedule flips in 2019, there’s no reason why NU can’t contend to win the West.

“I heard about how Nebraska quit in some of these games last year,” Frost said. “There was no quit in our guys. I’m happy for them from that standpoint. What disturbs me is Iowa is a bigger, stronger football team. That’s right now. I never thought I’d see or hear that or say that about a Nebraska football team. That we can fix. We can get bigger, we can get stronger. Give their guys credit. They’ve had three, four years in Iowa’s strength and conditioning program. We’ve had one year of Zach (Duval).

“They leaned on us quite a bit, especially in the first half. I thought the defense did a good job of responding. I’m looking forward to the day we get that fixed and don’t get pushed by anybody.”

Now on to the breakdown…